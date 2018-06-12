Residents predict traffic 'nightmare' around new highrise

Ottawa's planning committee unanimously approved a new 20-storey apartment highrise on Richmond Road Tuesday despite concerns from nearby residents about an anticipated uptick in traffic.

The building, on the corner of Richmond and Woodroffe Avenue, will feature a four-storey podium, with the remaining floors set back from the street and room left for green space between the structure and the sidewalk.

WestBoro Point Developments had originally planned a 14-storey condo tower — a plan council approved in 2012 — but that project fell apart. The new building will instead have rental units, and will be 365 metres from the future New Orchard LRT station.

Traffic 'nightmare'

Nearby residents who addressed the committee weren't so concerned about the height or form of the development, but by the added traffic that could be inflicted on the already busy intersection.

I believe the traffic issues that will occur are a death trap. - Dianna LeBreton, Woodroffe Avenue resident

"I believe the traffic issues that will occur are a death trap," said Dianna LeBreton, who lives on Woodroffe Avenue. "There's just too much density."

She said the intersection is already clogged with motorists using it as a gateway to the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, many on their way to Quebec. Those commuters won't be taking LRT, she said.

Adding to that existing traffic will make the neighbourhood a "nightmare" for people like her, who already spend 15 minutes trying to get out of their driveways, she said.

Intersection improvements coming

The intersection of Woodroffe and Richmond is already failing, said Melissa Hugh with the Woodroffe North Community Association. She said she's concerned cars entering and exiting the new building's garage will hold up traffic even more.

Bay ward Coun. Mark Taylor said the developer can only bear so much responsibility for that, and said Richmond Road needs a major overhaul.

That work will be part of the second phase of the LRT expansion when the train runs along Richmond Road, Taylor said.

"The only thing that's really going to make it better is when we get in there and do the complete street work."

The work will include more traffic controls and segregated bike lanes, he said. It's expected to be completed sometime between 2021 and 2023.