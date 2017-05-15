Ottawa police have charged a 20-year-old man with criminal negligence causing death and leaving the scene of Thursday's fatal crash in Nepean.

A 30-year-old man died in hospital after suffering severe head and lower body injuries in the two-vehicle crash on Woodroffe Avenue south of Meadowlands Drive just after 11:30 p.m.

Late Monday morning, Ottawa police said they had arrested a 20-year-old Ottawa man on Sunday night in connection with the crash.

He's facing charges of criminal negligence causing death, leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident and taking a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.

He appeared in court Monday morning, police said.