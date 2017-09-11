Two men had to be extricated from a car after it rolled over near Algonquin College in Ottawa Monday afternoon.

First responders were called to the intersection of Woodroffe Avenue and Baseline Road shortly before 4 p.m. after the car flipped, Ottawa Fire Services said.

Car on its side at Woodroffe and Baseline. Firefighters extricating two people. #ottnews pic.twitter.com/IkGGgozlfe — @KimberleyMolina

Firefighters freed the men from the vehicle using spreaders and cutters within 20 minutes, the fire department said. Hoses were on standby in case the car burst into flames.

Ottawa paramedics said two middle-aged men were taken to the Ottawa Hospital trauma centre with significant injuries.

Both men were in stable condition, they said.