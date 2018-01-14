Environment Canada has issued a smog warning for the Gatineau and Maniwaki areas, blaming wood heating for the rise in pollutants.

According to the agency, wood heating is the most common cause of winter smog warnings in Quebec due to the prevalence of wood-burning stoves and fireplaces.

Levels of air pollutants are expected to increase this evening and remain high into Monday morning.

Burning wood generates more pollutants than industrial activities and transportation, according to the statement.

Residents are being advised to avoid intense physical activity outdoors until the warning is lifted and try to avoid using fireplaces and wood-burning stoves if possible.

There is no such warning for the Pontiac area or the Ontario side of the Ottawa River.

Montreal recently introduced tough bylaws against wood-burning appliances.

Residents cannot use such appliances during smog warnings and their use will be prohibited completely on Oct. 1, 2018.