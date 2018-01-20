Ottawa was just one of a number of Canadian cities that played host to massive demonstrations Saturday, as the second annual Women's March took place across the country.

Police estimated between 6,000 and 8,000 people attended Ottawa's rally, which saw participants march from Parliament Hill to the Bronson Centre.

Here are some of the sights from Saturday's march.

Marine Armstrong, Susan Owen, Debby Clarke and Janet Clarke hold signs in front of Parliament Hill during the 2018 Women's March in Ottawa on Jan. 20, 2018. (Marc-André Cossette/CBC)

Some of Saturday's marchers also sang songs outside Parliament Hill demanding equal rights for women. (Darren Major/CBC)

Laura Allerdyce participated in last year's Women's March. She says there's a greater awareness this year of the issues facing women in Canada. (Marc-André Cossette/CBC)

Police estimated as many as 8,000 people took part in Saturday's march through downtown Ottawa. (Marc-André Cossette/CBC)

Mateo Peralta and Noah Richardson hold signs on Parliament Hill in Ottawa during the second annual Women's March on Jan. 20, 2018. (Marc-André Cossette/CBC)

Three women hold signs as they march through downtown Ottawa during the second annual Women's March on Jan. 20, 2018. (Marc-André Cossette/CBC)

From left to right, Chantal Houser, Sarah Singh and Zoe West take part in the 2018 Women's March in Ottawa on Jan. 20, 2018. (Marc-André Cossette/CBC)

Another marcher channels her rebel spirit during the Women's March in Ottawa on Jan. 20, 2018. (Darren Major/CBC)