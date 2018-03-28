Ottawa city council voted unanimously Wednesday to explore the creation of a women's bureau in the next term of council.

The idea for the bureau, as well as the creation of a special liaison for women's issues, was championed by Coun. Diane Deans.

The city "must consistently look at how our programs and policies affect men and women differently," Deans said Wednesday. "If we do nothing, nothing will change."

The city is supposed to assess all its services and programs through an "equity and diversity" lens, but it's not clear how often that's happening, or to what extent.

Coun. Diane Deans championed the proposal for a women's bureau. (CBC) Deans gave the example of a female constituent who called her office to complain the city had failed to take into account how men and women work out differently. Men generally like to exercise at gyms and pay a regular monthly fee, while women are more likely to join exercise classes, which tend to cost more.

Watson warms to idea

A women's bureau would ensure those differences are considered when city staff design programs and policies.

Mayor Jim Watson did not appear in favour of the Deans's motion when it was first tabled in February, arguing it risked further bloating the city's bureaucracy.

He eventually came around and even added his own touch, calling for the clerk's office to strive for gender parity on all city boards, commissions and advisory committees.

"That's an area we have direct control over," Watson said.

Deans's proposal will be the first item of business for the newly elected city council following this fall's election. In the meantime city staff will study what a women's bureau might look like in practice, in part by looking for good ideas that can be gleaned from other cities.