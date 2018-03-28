Gender equity first order of city business after fall election
Ottawa city council voted unanimously Wednesday to explore creation of women's bureau
Ottawa city council voted unanimously Wednesday to explore the creation of a women's bureau in the next term of council.
The idea for the bureau, as well as the creation of a special liaison for women's issues, was championed by Coun. Diane Deans.
The city "must consistently look at how our programs and policies affect men and women differently," Deans said Wednesday. "If we do nothing, nothing will change."
The city is supposed to assess all its services and programs through an "equity and diversity" lens, but it's not clear how often that's happening, or to what extent.
Watson warms to idea
A women's bureau would ensure those differences are considered when city staff design programs and policies.
Mayor Jim Watson did not appear in favour of the Deans's motion when it was first tabled in February, arguing it risked further bloating the city's bureaucracy.
He eventually came around and even added his own touch, calling for the clerk's office to strive for gender parity on all city boards, commissions and advisory committees.
"That's an area we have direct control over," Watson said.
Deans's proposal will be the first item of business for the newly elected city council following this fall's election. In the meantime city staff will study what a women's bureau might look like in practice, in part by looking for good ideas that can be gleaned from other cities.