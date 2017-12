A woman in her 60s in Shawville, Que., was struck by an adapted bus Friday afternoon.

The woman suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to Quebec provincial police.

The incident took place at about 3 p.m. after a passenger in a wheelchair disembarked the bus.

Police said they believe as the driver continued on his route, he attempted to avoid a funeral procession and struck the woman.

Police are investigating the driver for negligence.