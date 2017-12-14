A woman in her 60s was run over by a school bus and dragged a few feet when a piece of her clothing was caught under the bus Thursday afternoon, paramedics say.

The incident occurred at Iris Avenue and Woodroffe Avenue around 3:20 p.m.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious chest and abdominal injuries, paramedics said.

Ottawa Fire Services said the woman was trapped by her clothing and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Paramedics said the children on the bus are uninjured.