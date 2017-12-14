A woman in her 60s was run over by a school bus and dragged a few feet when a piece of her clothing was caught under the bus Thursday afternoon, paramedics say.
The incident occurred at Iris Avenue and Woodroffe Avenue around 3:20 p.m.
The woman was taken to hospital with serious chest and abdominal injuries, paramedics said.
Ottawa Fire Services said the woman was trapped by her clothing and are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Paramedics said the children on the bus are uninjured.
15:17 Woodroffe-Iris: Female late 60s ran over by school bus. Dragged by her clothing for a few feet. Conscious with paramedics but sustained chest and abdominal injuries. Serious condition at Trauma Centre. Children on bus un injured. #Ottnews #OttTraffic—
@OttawaParamedic