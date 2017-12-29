A 59-year-old woman who was reported missing from her care facility on Carling Avenue near Edgeworth Avenue overnight was found safe and sound Friday morning, police say.

The woman has dementia and was last seen outside Carlingview Manor Long Term Care Home at about 11 p.m. Thursday night.

​She was found outside Friday morning about three kilometres away on Constellation Drive, according to her family.

She had some frostbite and was taken to hospital for treatment.