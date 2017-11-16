Ontario Provincial Police say a woman has died and another woman was injured in a collision in North Frontenac Township on Wednesday.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said officers from the Sharbot Lake OPP detachment were called to Ardoch Road near the Ardoch Falls campground around 3:35 p.m. for a single vehicle collision.

When they arrived on scene, they found a blue pickup truck had flipped upside down in a ditch.

Police identified the deceased driver as Barbara Marlene Rutter, 68, of North Frontenac Township. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old woman who was also in the truck was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

The OPP's technical traffic collision investigators continue to investigate the crash.