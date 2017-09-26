A 65-year-old woman whose car was struck by a vehicle involved in a police chase has been identified by the province's Special Investigations Unit.

Sheila Welsh of Arnprior was pronounced dead at the scene of the multi-vehicle collision, the SIU said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Around 3:20 p.m. on Monday, Ontario Provincial Police were called to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle in Eganville, approximately 130 kilometres west of Ottawa.

The 20-year-old driver of the vehicle headed toward Arnprior on Highway 60 and then to Highway 17. At that point, OPP started chasing after the vehicle.

Then shortly after 4 p.m., the vehicle was travelling northeast along Daniel Street South in Arnprior and collided with two other vehicles.

The suspect, who is from Eganville, was rushed to hospital and remained there as of Tuesday afternoon, the SIU said. The third vehicle he collided with was unoccupied at the time.

Five investigators, two forensic investigators, and one collision reconstructionist have been assigned to investigate the events leading up to and including the crash.

The SIU is urging anyone with information, including video footage, regarding the incident to call 1-800-787-8529.

The police watchdog is called in whenever there is an incident involving a police officer in Ontario that results in a death, serious injury, or allegation of sexual assault.