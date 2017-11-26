A 36-year-old woman is facing impaired driving charges after her car rolled over and struck another vehicle travelling in the oncoming lane early Sunday morning, Gatineau police say.

The collision happened around 1 a.m. on boulevard des Allumettières, at the rue Labelle roundabout, in Gatineau's Hull sector.

The woman was sent to hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Police said she is expected to be charged with impaired driving and refusing to provide a blood sample.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 20-year-old man, was not injured.

Boulevard des Allumettières was closed for about three hours while police investigated the crash, but it has since re-opened.