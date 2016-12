A woman in her 60s is in serious condition after being hit by a pickup truck that was clearing snow from a parking lot on Thursday morning.

Ottawa paramedics say she was crossing the parking lot of a shopping centre on the 1000 block of Stittsville Main Street when the truck backed up into her at 9:30 a.m. She was not hit by the shovel attachment.

She suffered a head injury and a leg fracture, paramedics said, and was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.