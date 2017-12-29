An elderly Ottawa woman was drugged and then robbed by a man claiming to be an interested home buyer, earlier this month.

The suspect offered the woman wine and chocolate when he entered her home near Riverside Drive and Hunt Club Road, on Dec. 7.

The victim lost consciousness after eating some of the chocolate. She later woke up to find money and valuables missing from her home.

Ottawa police are communicating with police in Montreal because similar incidents have been reported there, with similar suspect descriptions.

The man is described as medium build and height, with a shaved head. He spoke English with a French accent and is estimated to be between 45 and 50 years old. He wore a blue winter jacket and drove a white Jeep Grand Cherokee.