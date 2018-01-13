Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 49-year-old woman was found dead in her home north of Kingston.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the woman's body was discovered at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning, hours after provincial police came across what they described as a suspicious vehicle parked near Tichborne, Ont.

The woman was found alive outside the vehicle, while the driver had allegedly fled on foot.

The SIU says police took the woman back to her home and left.

Four hours later, however, emergency responders were called to the home where the woman was found dead. No other details were immediately available.

The SIU is an arms-length agency that investigates incidents involving police in which someone is killed, injured or accused of sexual assault.

Tichborne, Ont., is approximately 130 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.