Quebec's police watchdog says the woman who was critically injured during an arrest by Gatineau police on Jan. 24 died late Wednesday night.

In a statement, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes said the 34-year-old died, but did not provide further details.

The BEI conducts investigations of police when a member of the public dies or is seriously injured when involved with police or is injured by a firearm used by a police officer.

Gatineau police said officers responded to a noise complaint regarding an apartment at 24 Charles-Albanel Rd. in the area of Mont-Bleu Boulevard at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday.

The officers handcuffed the woman "as her health began to deteriorate." according to the bureau's initial statement about the investigation. She was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Members of Quebec's Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes were called in to investigate Gatineau police after an arrest Tuesday on Charles-Albanel Road. (Stéphane Beaudoin/CBC)

The BEI said their investigation into the circumstances around the woman's death is ongoing.

The bureau says it has assigned eight investigators to the case and will be receiving assistance from the Sûreté du Québec.