A woman is dead after a motorcycle crash south of Bancroft, Ont., on Thursday afternoon, police say.

The single vehicle collision happened just after 2:30 p.m. along Highway 620 in Wollaston Township, about 250 kilometres west of Ottawa.

When emergency crews arrived the woman had no vital signs, OPP said.

Highway 620 is closed between Gravel Point Lane and County Road 504.

Police are investigating.