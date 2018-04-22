Woman critically injured in single-vehicle crash

Ottawa police are investigating after a 22-year-old woman was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash on Merivale Road early Sunday morning.

A man and woman were inside the vehicle when it crashed after a high-speed rollover, according to Ottawa paramedics.

The woman received a serious head injury and was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The man was not taken to hospital.

Collision investigators are at the scene and traffic disruption can be expected for the next several hours, police said.

Police closed Merivale Road in both directions between Beckstead Road and Prince of Wales Drive.

Merivale Road is also closed at Queen Anne Crescent.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice.



