Woman killed in crash north of Maniwaki

21-year-old from Abitibi, Que., pronounced dead at local hospital

CBC News ·
A woman from Abitibi, Que., is dead after colliding with a van on Highway 117 in western Quebec, police said. (Rémi Tremblay/Radio-Canada)

A 21-year-old woman from Abitibi, Que., is dead after losing control of her vehicle Saturday afternoon on a highway in western Quebec.

The woman was travelling on Highway 117 northeast of Maniwaki, Que., when at around 1 p.m. she struck a van heading in the opposite direction, the Sûreté du Québec said.

The woman was extricated from her vehicle and taken to a local hospital, where she died, the SQ said. The driver of the van suffered only minor injuries. 

Weather conditions played a role in the crash, police said. 

Highway 117 was closed following the collision but reopened at around 5 p.m.

