A 21-year-old woman from Abitibi, Que., is dead after losing control of her vehicle Saturday afternoon on a highway in western Quebec.

The woman was travelling on Highway 117 northeast of Maniwaki, Que., when at around 1 p.m. she struck a van heading in the opposite direction, the Sûreté du Québec said.

The woman was extricated from her vehicle and taken to a local hospital, where she died, the SQ said. The driver of the van suffered only minor injuries.

Weather conditions played a role in the crash, police said.

Highway 117 was closed following the collision but reopened at around 5 p.m.