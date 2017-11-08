Ontario Provincial Police are reminding people about when to call 911 — and when not to — after someone allegedly used the emergency service to find out when the next ferry was coming.

The call for travel assistance came in around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday from a visitor to Wolfe Island, a popular tourist destination in the St. Lawrence River near Kingston, Ont.

OPP responded to the call and "addressed the caller's concerns." They also reminded the caller about when it was appropriate to call 911, police said.

Such examples include crimes in progress, fires or medical emergencies, Staff Sgt. Josh Kingsley said in a media release.

According to a search of the Wolfe Island website, the next Kingston-bound ferry was due at midnight.