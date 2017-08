Paramedics took a young woman to hospital in critical condition early Tuesday after a fall near the Lincoln Fields Shopping Centre. (Danny Globerman/CBC)

A young woman was taken to hospital in critical condition after a fall early Tuesday morning, paramedics say.

It happened on Winthrop Private off Richmond Road, near the Lincoln Fields Shopping Centre, at about 4:10 a.m.

The young woman suffered multi-system trauma and was taken to the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma unit.

Ottawa police are investigating.