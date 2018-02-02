As the 40th edition of Winterlude kicks off Friday, organizers are reminding commuters of road closures throughout the festival, which runs until Family Day on Feb. 19.

During all three Winterlude weekends, Queen Elizabeth Driveway between Laurier Avenue and Preston Street will be closed to traffic, as will Laurier Avenue from Elgin Street to Nicholas Street.

These closures will be in effect:

Saturdays , Feb. 3, 10 and 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

, Feb. 3, 10 and 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sundays , Feb. 4, 11 and 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

, Feb. 4, 11 and 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway will be also closed to traffic on Sunday, Feb. 18 from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

In Gatineau, the northbound lanes of Laurier Street will be closed from Sacré-Cœur Boulevard to Dussault Street.

Dussault and Marston streets will also both be closed from Laurier to Notre-Dame-de-l'Île streets.

These closures will be in effect:

Mondays , Feb. 5 and 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

, Feb. 5 and 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays , Feb. 8 and 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

, Feb. 8 and 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays , Feb. 2, 9 and 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

, Feb. 2, 9 and 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays , Feb. 3, 10 and 17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

, Feb. 3, 10 and 17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays , Feb. 4, 11 and 18 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

, Feb. 4, 11 and 18 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

OC Transpo and the Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) will provide a free weekend shuttle service linking Winterlude's official sites.

The sites include Snowflake Kingdom in Gatineau's Jacques-Cartier Park, Crystal Garden in Confederation Park and the Rideau Canal Skateway.