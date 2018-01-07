The winter of 2017-2018 is shaping up to be a cold one for Ottawa — especially if you're one of the city's four-legged citizens.

Frigid temperatures can spell trouble for cats, dogs, and other pets, veterinarian Janice Huntingford told on CBC Radio's All in a Day.

"They're used to living in a 20-degree temperature, and they're going outside and it's –30," Huntingford said.

Luckily, she says there are some simple ways to help keep your furry friends warm during the cold:

Dress them appropriately, with coats and boots.

Be careful that no road salt gets stuck on their feet.

Don't be outside for too long.

Don't leave your pet in the car.

Looking for telltale signs your animal is cold will help you keep them safe as well, Huntingford said.

Baby socks for the house

So what does a cold dog or cat look like?

"You might notice them walk outside shaking, they might stand still and refuse to move, you might see them pick up their feet," Huntingford said.

She suggests buying good quality boots and training your dog to walk with them on. You can put baby socks on their feet around the house — just be sure to give them a treat afterwards.

As for keeping your feline's feet warm?

"I've never seen boots on a cat." Huntingford laughed.