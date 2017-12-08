Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for most municipalities between Ottawa and Kingston.

Strong winds will create "bands of lake-effect snow" that will cover Highway 401 and surrounding areas on Friday, according to the weather agency.

Advisories have been issued for Kingston, Odessa, Frontenac, Napanee, Consecon, Picton, Sandbanks Provincial Park, Belleville, Brockville, Ganonoque, Prescott and Mallorytown.

"Motorists should be prepared for rapidly deteriorating travel conditions," Environment Canada said in a release.

Bursts of heavy snow, slippery roads and reduced visibility are expected, along with up to 10 millimetres of snow Friday.

Poor conditions will likely prevail until Friday evening.