Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for a swath of eastern Ontario along Highway 401 from Cobourg to Mallorytown.

Driving is expected to be hazardous Friday due to limited visibility caused by blowing snow, according to a notice posted on the weather agency's website.

"Although the snow squall watch has been ended for many areas, brief periods of heavy snowfall and significantly reduced visibilities in blowing snow are still likely today," the notice reads.

About 10 cm of snowfall is expected by early Friday evening.

The affected areas include: