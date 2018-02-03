If you've got travel plans that take you along Highway 401 today, you may want to rethink things.

Environment Canada has issued a winter travel advisory for a number of communities along the highway, warning of icy road conditions and sharp drop-offs in visibility.

The advisory stretches from Brockville all the way south to the Greater Toronto Area, and includes Kingston, Napanee, Belleville and Prince Edward County.

The inclement weather is being caused by "bands of lake effect snow" coming off Lake Ontario, the weather agency said Saturday.

Environment Canada is forecasting as much as five centimetres of snow in some places, with an added risk of snow squalls.

Sunday's forecast also calls for periods of snow in many communities across eastern Ontario.