A new winter pavilion — a warm place to lace up your skates, and take in a bit of history — has been unveiled on the grounds of Rideau Hall.

The 121-year-old building is the first of ten underused, but architecturally significant structures the NCC is working to revive ahead of Canada's 150th birthday as part of its "Confederation Pavilions" series.

The winter pavilion houses a new exhibition on the history of winter sports and festivities at Rideau Hall, which is the official residence of the Governor General.

Gov. Gen. David Johnston and NCC CEO Mark Kristmanson lace up their skates inside the winter pavilion at Rideau Hall. (Hillary Johnstone/CBC News)

It will also serve as a skating shelter, since it sits next to Rideau Hall's newly-refrigerated outdoor skating rink.

Built in 1895, the octagonal structure was originally used as a dairy building where butter and cheese were produced.

Workers have spent the last several months refurbishing it.

The NCC is set to open a second Confederation pavilion next week at 50 Sussex Dr., which used to be the Canada and the World Pavilion before it closed more than a decade ago.

The winter pavilion and adjacent skating rink will be open to the public on weekends until March 26, and by reservation on evenings and weekdays.