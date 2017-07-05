Ottawa Community Housing tenants are losing their cool over a policy change that could force them to ditch their window air-conditioning units next summer.

Beginning next May, OCH is banning the wall units in some units for safety reasons and will only allow more modern, floor-standing style air conditioners. Ottawa Community Housing will allow for window units in mid- to high-rise buildings if the window is directly over a balcony.

"It's to prevent any incidents of air-conditioning units that are falling without the proper installation," said Guy Arseneau, the executive director of tenant services for OCH's 32,000 tenants.

Ottawa Community Housing is banning the window units next year because of the safety risk of the units falling out if not installed properly. (Stu Mills/CBC)

The floor-standing, indoor units typically cost between $500 and $600. Some residents, including Frank Miron, say they can't afford it.

Miron, whose only income comes from the Ontario Disability Support Program, said he saved for four months before buying himself a new $130 window air conditioner earlier this summer.

"Most people who live in these buildings are on disability, or old-age pension," he said. "They can't afford to go and buy an indoor air conditioner."

"I don't know what I'd do."

​Miron, who suffered a heart attack several years ago, makes regular visits to have his heart evaluated by his doctor, who tells him maintaining a cool home is important for Miron's health.

Without the air conditioning, Miron said his east-facing Lowertown apartment becomes uncomfortably hot.

Arseneau said OCH is conscious of the issue of affordability and said one option might be a group purchase of floor-standing air-conditioning units to reduce costs.

"We understand the hardship that comes with making this change for some of our tenants. We are working with our tenants and partners to find the best solutions," he said.