The driver of a Mini Cooper car has died after a head-on crash with a milk tanker in the Winchester Springs area, about 65 kilometres southeast of Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of the car was travelling south on County Road 31 when, for reasons under investigation, his vehicle crossed into the north lane and collided head-on with the transport truck.

Police have closed a section of County Road 31 between Nesbitt Road and Hollister Road after the fatal crash. (Hugo Belanger/CBC)

Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry OPP would not identify the victim until they had notified next of kin but said he was an adult male and the driver of the car.

The truck driver was not injured.

A section of County Road 31, or Bank Street, is closed between Nesbitt Road and Hollister Road and detours are in place.