More than two dozen people gathered Tuesday evening in Eganville to remember three women who were killed in September 2015, and brace themselves for the trial of the man accused of killing them.

The bodies of 36-year-old Anastasia Kuzyk, 48-year-old Nathalie Warmerdam and 66-year-old Carol Culleton were found at separate crime scenes in and around the small community of Wilno, Ont., in September 2015.

Their first names were printed on the side of candleholders and on boards placed at the centre of a circle at the Bonnechere Union Library in Eganville.

JoAnne Brooks, Women's Sexual Assault Centre of Renfrew County, says tonight's for remembering the women who died Sept.22, '15 #ottnews pic.twitter.com/tBUbP1RBkT — @matthewkupfer

Genevieve Way was among the people who gathered to share their connection to the women — she worked with Nathalie Warmerdam.

"Here was this petite, but powerful young woman at her prime. A fierce momma, a strong and amazing nurse. And you see that when people talk about Nathalie, they light up," she said. "They light up because she made their lives better."

Stephanie Keon-Pinkerton, a school teacher in the area, sang two songs for the group.

"I'm going to show up for the rest of my life, any time we remember Nathalie and Anastasia and Carol," she said.

One woman said she came to the meeting to get strength as she planned on going to the Ottawa courthouse to watch the trial of Basil Borutski, 59, who has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

His trial is expected to begin Wednesday and run for 17 weeks.

'Rural women hold each other up'

Keon-Pinkerton said gatherings like the one on Tuesday will be an important part of dealing with the facts as they emerge from the trial.

"All of the women here are friends. Rural women hold each other up. We bring each other meals," Keon-Pinkerton said.

"There will be a lot of conversations and hopefully a lot of hugging and a lot of crying and a lot figuring out how we're going to move forward so this doesn't happen again."

Way said the legal system will be putting a lot of strain on the families and friends of the victims, as they prepare to hear testimony — or testify themselves.

"This is a terrible time for the whole community as we remember and we try to do something. There's such a need to do something positive," Way said.

Stephanie Keon-Pinkerton speaks at a vigil for three women killed in and near Wilno, Ont., west of Ottawa, on the eve of the trial of the man accused of killing them. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

'This too is my life'

JoAnne Brooks, executive director of the Women's Sexual Assault Centre of Renfrew County, said people need to be supportive in however they choose to take care of themselves during the trial.

"How do you want to take care of yourself while this trial is going on? Do you want to know every detail of the trial? Do you want to keep the television off?" she said. "I think it's a whole range of how people will get through this."

She said news that the brutal death of the women two years ago has changed the way the community talks about violence against women.

"What we're noticing is folks want more information about violence against women. Men have stepped forward wanting to be allies, wanting to know more about what they can do," she said.

"And women have stepped forward to say, this too is my life."

Brooks said there hasn't been a significant increase in resources to combat violence against women, though resource centres in eastern Ontario have started to coordinate more.

Rural factors such as spread out geography, limited access to transit and poverty continue to be a challenge for women trying to escape violent relationships, she said.