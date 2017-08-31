For the first time in the Ottawa Champions' history, one of their former ballplayers has cracked a big league roster.

Wilmer Font is being called up by the Los Angeles Dodgers after being named pitcher of the year for the Pacific Coast League, the home of the club's AAA team.

Font pitched for the Champions during their debut season in 2015, winning 10 games and notching a 4.05 ERA.

The independent league team excitedly announced his promotion Thursday evening.

CONGRATS to former @OttawaChampions pitcher Wilmer Font on being called up to the @Dodgers.



Our first alumnus to get the call to the bigs! — @OttawaChampions

INCREDIBLE news for #Ottawa as former @OttawaChampions ace Wilmer Font is called up to @MLB for @Dodgers ! #OTTSports #ottnews #OTTCity pic.twitter.com/PH8MmK2Zqp — @davidgourlay

While Font is the first Ottawa Champions alumnus to make the majors, it's not his first go-around in Major League Baseball.

The 27-year-old Venezuelan had short stints with the Texas Rangers in both 2012 and 2013, pitching five games in total.