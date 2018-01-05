Ottawa police say a man shot just off Rochester Street near Chinatown late Thursday night was taken to hospital by a friend and has since been released.

Police got a report of gunshots around 10:40 p.m. near the intersection of Willow and Rochester streets.

When officers arrived they found shell casings on Willow Street.

Meanwhile, police said a man in his early 20s was driven to hospital by a friend.

He had been shot but his injuries were not considered life threatening and he has since been released, police said Friday morning.

No arrests have been made.