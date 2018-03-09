Which wards complain the most about roads?
Since February of 2017 the city has received nearly 35,000 calls regarding road conditions
By Darren Major, CBC News Posted: Mar 09, 2018 4:00 AM ET Last Updated: Mar 09, 2018 4:00 AM ET
As the weather warms up and the ice and snow thaw, Ottawa's roads start to show some wear and tear.
So which roads get the worst of it?
According to 311 data, since February of last year, the city has received nearly 35,000 calls regarding road conditions.
Comparing February 2017 to February 2018 , complaints to the city about road conditions since last year have decreased on the whole, but certain areas get more complaints than others.
Most complaints are about potholes, with fewer complaints filed for debris, ruts and grooves.
February is consistently a bad time of year for road conditions, with February 2017 and 2018 the top two months for road complaints in that time span.
In fact, those two months combine to make up just under a third of the total number for the year.
But comparing last February to this February, the number of complaints have dropped from over 5,600 to just below 5,000 — a decrease of about 12 per cent.
River ward tops
Wards in the central part of the city have received the most complaints.
Knoxdale-Merivale, River, and Alta Vista wards all received over 2,000 complaints in the last year, while Capital ward fell just five short of that mark.
River ward — which is comprised of areas around Hunt Club, Mooney's Bay and Carlington — had the most complaints with just under 2,500.
While 15 of the 23 wards all saw a drop in their complaint numbers this year, eight of the wards had a jump.
Innes saw the largest increase in its February total, jumping by just over 60 per cent.
