Sure, you can stay at home and watch Game 3 between the Ottawa Senators and the Boston Bruins in your rec room.

But why would you, when you can experience the communal highs and lows with fellow Sens supporters — and give the local economy a little shot in the arm as well?

Here are some of the city's best bets for viewing parties as captain Erik Karlsson leads the hometown heroes into Boston for battle. Game 3 gets underway tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

Sens Mile

Elgin Street has been a gathering spot for rabid Sens fans since the magical run to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2006-07.

Now, whenever the team makes the playoffs, the city proclaims Sens Mile open, erects some street signs and the party begins.

The top pubs along the strip to watch the game include St. Louis Bar and Grill (399 Elgin St.), MacLaren's (301 Elgin St.) and the Lieutenant's Pump British Pub (361 Elgin St.).

You can watch all the Senators' playoff games at the bar built especially for Sens fans. (Facebook)

Sens House

Unlike the now defunct Real Sports Bar and Grill, which was owned by arch nemesis Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, Sens House in the ByWard Market is officially aligned with the team.

Come down to 73 York Street and know you'll be surrounded by Sens fans, while enjoying all the action on an 18-foot-high TV screen. The bar's retractable roof, however, will likely be closed.

The Prescott

Billing itself as the city's oldest bar, the Prescott opened in 1934. That's also the last season the original Ottawa Senators folded. Sound like a Tragically Hip song doesn't it?

What better place to resurrect the magic of the Ottawa Silver Sevens than this Little Italy tavern.