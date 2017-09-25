A 911 call about someone seen with what looked like a gun at Westboro beach prompted Ottawa police to evacuate the area and arrest two people Sunday.

Police were called just before 1 p.m. about a male spotted with what appeared to be a gun.

Investigators cleared the area, forcing dozens of beach-goers out of the water, to allow for a search.

A fake gun was found and two 18-year-old men were arrested, police said.

No charges had been laid as of Monday morning.

