Educators at 17 daycares in west Quebec will begin a four-day strike today in a dispute over working hours.

The majority of the government-run daycares that will go on strike are in Gatineau, with others in Gracefield, Kazubazua, Maniwaki and Mont-Laurier.

Roughly 400 educators have been without a contract since March 31, 2015.

The union representing the workers told Radio-Canada on the weekend that its employer, L'Association patronale des CPE syndiqués de l'Outaouais (APCPESO), has been unwilling to compromise in the dispute.

APCPESO president Manon St-Denis called the four-day strike "malicious" and said the union was misrepresenting the state of negotiations.

The next negotiation session between the two sides is scheduled for March 24.