A man dived back into the frigid water of a west Quebec lake to save his wife's life after the snowcat the couple was driving plunged through the ice Wednesday night.

The 43-year-old snowmobile club maintenance worker was grooming trails with his wife when he accidentally drove onto Lake McMullin near Val-des-Monts, Que., MRC des Collines police said in a news release.

The ice gave way and the cab of the vehicle quickly filled with water, sinking into the frigid lake until the snowcat was almost entirely submerged, according to police.

The couple was trapped underwater until the husband managed to break a window and escape the cab. After surfacing for air, he dived back into the icy water twice to save his unconscious wife.

The man managed to get her to a nearby home to call for help. Both the husband and wife suffered hypothermia. The woman remains in hospital, but her condition isn't considered life-threatening.

The snowmobile club and provincial environmental authorities are expected to retrieve the vehicle from the lake Thursday.

Quebec's occupational health and safety commission is investigating what's being considered a workplace accident.

