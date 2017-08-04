The first human case of West Nile virus in Ottawa this year has been confirmed, according to Ottawa Public Health.

Lab results recently came back positive for the disease, the agency said in a press release Friday.

As of Wednesday, there have been four human cases in Ontario this year, OPH said. There were 55 human cases in 2016, including two in Ottawa.

The City of Ottawa is urging people to protect themselves from mosquitoes by wearing bug spray at peak times — dusk and dawn — and removing standing water where they could breed.

A plan is being launched to address the potential of West Nile virus, the city said, including trapping and testing the insects, spraying pesticides that kill mosquito larva and draining excess water.

For additional information on West Nile virus, visit OttawaPublicHealth.ca or call Ottawa Public Health Information at 613-580-6744