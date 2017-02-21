West Carleton Secondary School is closed for the day after a natural gas leak prompted an evacuation of the school.

An unusual smell was reported Monday morning at the school in the small community of Dunrobin in rural west Ottawa, according to the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.

Students were transported to Earl of March Secondary School in Kanata, about a 20-minute drive away, as a precaution.

Coun. Eli El-Chantiry said there was a natural gas leak somewhere along the building's exterior and that crews were on site making repairs.

Parents can pick their children up from Earl of March, the board said in an email, or buses will pick them up from the school at 2:15 p.m. and bring them home as usual.