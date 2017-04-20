Police are seeking the public's help identifying a body that was found along the shores of the Ottawa River in Wendover, Ont., earlier this week.

The body of a man between 40 and 50 years old was discovered by the residents of a home on Division Road on Tuesday, said Ontario Provincial Police acting Sgt. Angie Atkinson.

The man's body was partially decomposed and was taken to the Ottawa Hospital for an autopsy the next day, Atkinson said.

Atkinson said it's not yet clear whether the man was the victim of foul play.

Police described the man as being approximately six feet tall, with a shaved head and stubble on his face. He was wearing:

Black Airwalk running shoes, size 11, with a distinctive fluorescent yellow-and-green sole and tongue.

An olive-coloured jacket with a zipper up the front, quilted liner, and Velcro wrist cuffs.

A knitted greyish-blue sweater, with a long-sleeved dark shirt underneath.

Black nylon track pants with a two-tone grey strip on the side of the leg.

White or grey long underwear with thick wool maroon socks.

Photos of the man would likely be released on Friday, Atkinson said.

The Russell County OPP crime unit and forensics identification services unit will be continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP's criminal investigation branch.

Anyone with information can call the OPP at 613-446-5124 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

Wendover, Ont., is approximately 50 kilometres east of Ottawa.