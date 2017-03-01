To mark St. David's Day, the feast day in honour of the patron saint of Wales, CBC has three Welsh recipes to whet any appetite.

Alison Lawson with the Ottawa Welsh Society is today's guest on CBC Radio's All In A Day where she shared some of her favourite Welsh recipes.

Susan Jenkins's Cawl Cennin (leek and lamb stew)

2 lbs lamb cut into 1-inch cubes.

1 large onion sliced.

3 leeks sliced.

4 medium carrots sliced fairly thickly.

3 large potatoes peeled and cut into chunks.

2 parsnips sliced thickly.

1 small rutabaga cubed.

2 tbsp pearl barley.

2 tbsp oil.

1 ½ cups stock (chicken or vegetarian).

Chopped parsley to garnish.

Salt and pepper to taste.

Method

Using a large stockpot or saucepan, sear the lamb in 1 tbsp of oil until brown. Cover meat with water and simmer for 1 hour. Drain the liquid from the pan into a bowl. Allow to cool and then skim off the fat at the surface. Add to the lamb. While the lamb mixture is cooling, prepare the leeks and onion and sauté in the remaining oil in a separate pan until soft and golden brown. Make sure to clean the leeks thoroughly. Add all the ingredients except the potatoes and parsley to the lamb mixture and add the stock. Put a lid on the pot and simmer for 1 hour on low. Add potatoes, add more stock as necessary and continue simmering until potatoes are cooked. Garnish with parsley and enjoy!

Welsh cakes and Bara Brith are popular desserts enjoyed on St. David's Day. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Susan Jenkins's Bara Brith

1 1/2 cups self raising flour (Brodies or similar).

1 1/3 cups brown sugar.

2 eggs.

3 cups raisins.

2 cups brewed tea.

2 tbsp marmalade.

1 to 2 tsp mixed spice.

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda.

1 tsp water.

Method.

Preheat oven to 325 F. Soak the fruit in the tea overnight. Mix flour with sugar. Dissolve the bicarbonate of soda in a tsp of warm/hot water. Mix all ingredients together. Bake for 45 to 55 minutes.

Myfanwy Davies's Welsh Cake Recipe

1 lb. Brodies XXX Self-Raising Cake and Pastry Flour (If you don't have this brand, try another self-raising cake and pastry flour, or add 1 tbsp. baking powder and ½ tsp. salt to cake and pastry flour).

1 tsp. baking powder.

6 oz. sugar.

1/2 pound butter.

Cinnamon.

Nutmeg.

Allspice.

4 oz currants.

2 eggs.

Approximately 2 oz milk.

Method: