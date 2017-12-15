Wander through a land of butterflies and make your spirits bright with music of the season this weekend.

Float Like a Butterfly

Butterflies of every colour flutter through a tropical paradise at the Canadian Museum of Nature, where a heated solarium is a temporary home to an assortment of butterflies from Costa Rica for the new exhibition Butterflies in Flight.

Visitors can walk through the space as diaphanous creatures float through the temperate air, sometimes landing on clothes, hair, or outstretched hands. It's all pretty magical.

Close encounters with the butterflies of Costa Rica at the Canadian Museum of Nature. (Canadian Museum of Nature)

The exhibition is divided into two parts: a learning centre that illustrates pollination, anatomy, flight mechanics, and conservation; and the solarium where dozens of butterfly species freely fly.

And if the heated room doesn't warm you up, the Costa Rican embassy is serving free coffee to all comers on Saturday.

WHERE: Canadian Museum of Nature, 240 McLeod St.

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 16 until April 2.

COST: $19 for adults, $15 for children, $17 for students and seniors. Note: The number of people allowed into butterfly exhibition at one time is limited. Book the time of your visit and buy tickets here.

Making spirits bright

Big Soul Project brings its annual Christmas concert to Dominion-Chalmers United Church on Saturday night. (Jake Morrison/ www.withflare.org)

Community choir Big Soul Project promises a huge embrace of high spirits and good will at their annual Christmas concert. With more than 100 voices lifted in song, it's a joyful gospel sound that gets feet stomping and hands clapping.

Featured artist, singer songwriter Coco Love Alcorn will join in with her version of 'secular gospel' — original songs that accentuate the positive and drive the negative away.

WHERE: Dominion-Chalmers United Church, 355 Cooper St.

WHEN: Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

COST: $20 for adults, $5 for children and can be purchased here.

Jazzy jingle bells

If the swinging jazz and sentimental chestnuts of Bing, Ella and Frank are your jam for Christmas, local chanteuse Renée Landry and her band have you covered. Along with a lineup of stellar Ottawa jazz artists, Landry will serve up a dish of cozy seasonal standards, with a dash of Motown thrown in for good measure.

WHERE: LIVE! on Elgin, 220 Elgin St.

WHEN: Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

COST: $25 and you can purchase tickets here.