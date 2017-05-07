Spring flooding dominated the local headlines last week, but a major disruptive gas leak downtown and the Ottawa Senators' ongoing playoff run also provided some must-see moments.

Here are some of the best sights from the past seven days in Ottawa-Gatineau.

A home and a car are submerged in the Pointe-Gatineau district following heavy rains and major flooding this week. (CBC)

A Cumberland resident walks in waist-deep water after flooding hit the rural neighbourhood in Ottawa's far east end this week. (Roger Dubois/CBC)

Two men stand on a catwalk to take photos as the Ottawa River runs high beneath the Chaudiere Bridge in Ottawa on Saturday, May 6, 2017. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Pres)

Trucks carrying Canadian soldiers arrive in Gatineau, Que., on May 6, 2017. More than 400 soldiers are being deployed to help with the flooding relief efforts in Quebec. (Florence Ngué-No/Radio Canada)

Fire crews near Sparks Street work to help contain a gas leak in downtown Ottawa on May 2, 2017. An excavator clipped a gas line Tuesday afternoon, forcing hundreds of office workers to be sent home and closing streets around the core. (Giacomo Panico/CBC News)

Workers stand next to the repaired gas line Wednesday morning. (Ashley Burke/CBC)

Independent businesses in the Glebe say they rely on foot traffic and visitors from other parts of the city who make the neighbourhood a destination. (Waubgeshig Rice/CBC)

Don Ward, a fan of the New York Rangers for 40 years, spoke with CBC Ottawa this week as we headed to New York to cover Games 3 and 4 of the Senators-Rangers playoff series. (Stu Mills/CBC)

New York Rangers forward Oscar Lindberg shoots the puck past Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson for the team's fourth goal of the game in Game 3. (Frank Franklin II/The Associated Press)