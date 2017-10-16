A violent windstorm Sunday afternoon severely damaged six homes in Mont-Laurier, Que., including blowing the roof off one.

The storm surge also knocked out power in the town located about two horus north of Ottawa, leaving some 17,000 customers in the Laurentian region without electricity at the storm's height.

On Monday morning, 2,000 customers were still without power in the Laurentian region.

No injuries have been reported, according to a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec.

The wind hit communities from the Outaouais region east to the Quebec city area.

After reviewing images, Environment Canada said there wasn't a tornado in Mont-Laurier, just violent, damaging winds.

The roof of one home was blown off in Mont-Laurier, Que. after a massive windstorm. (Laurie Trudel Radio Canada )

At the height of the storm, 17,000 customers in the area were without power. (Laurie Trudel Radio Canada )