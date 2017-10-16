Environment Canada confirms a tornado with violent winds damaged six homes in Mont-Laurier, Que.

The tornado came with a storm off the Great Lakes and crossed into Quebec with violent winds. Environment Canada said the EF-0 tornado touched down in the neighbourhood of Chemin du Lac Nadeau.

The surge also knocked out power in the town located about two hours north of Ottawa, leaving some 17,000 customers in the Laurentian region without electricity at the storm's height.

On Monday morning, 2,000 customers were still without power in the Laurentian region.

No injuries have been reported, according to a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec.

The high winds hit communities from the Outaouais region east to the Quebec city area.

Environment Canada also reported several regions near the track of the low received significant rainfall, including the village of Wakefield in La Peche, Que., which received 86 millimetres of rain.

The roof of one home was blown off in Mont-Laurier, Que. after a massive windstorm. (Laurie Trudel Radio Canada )

At the height of the storm, 17,000 customers in the area were without power. (Laurie Trudel Radio Canada )