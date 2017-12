Expect periods of rain to slow down your commute today.

Southerly wind gusts will reach 50 km/h, so the umbrella might not work out.

It will turn milder, though. Highs will hit 9 C by this afternoon.

The warmth won't last, with highs falling back to near the freezing point Wednesday into Saturday. But other than a few possible flurries, it will be storm free.

