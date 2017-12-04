The first full week of December starts off with some balmy, rainy weather before changing to flurries mid-week.

Today is set to be cool with cloudy skies leading to a chance of showers overnight. The high will be 4 C.

Rain isn't what you'd expect in December, but the dreary weather continues tomorrow with periods of rain and winds gusting up to 50 km/h early in the afternoon.

We'll likely see flurries later this week as temperatures cool a few degrees, reaching highs of zero on Wednesday and Thursday.

