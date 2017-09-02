Unfavourable weather kept many balloons grounded at this year's Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival.

The festival kicked off on Thursday, however, flights were canceled that day and Friday due to strong winds.

The weather improved Saturday morning, giving some festival-goers the opportunity to enjoy a hot air balloon ride around 7:30 am when the sky was clear and the temperature was a mild eight degrees Celsius.

However, by Saturday night the weather shifted forcing festival organizers to announce on social media that flights in Parc de la Baie would be tethered due to winds not going "in a safe direction."