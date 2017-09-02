Unfavourable weather kept many balloons grounded at this year's Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival.

The festival kicked off on Thursday, however, flights were canceled that day and Friday due to strong winds.

Given the unfavorable conditions, we regret to inform you that there will be no flight tonight. — @HotAirBalloonG

The weather improved Saturday morning, giving some festival-goers the opportunity to enjoy a hot air balloon ride around 7:30 am when the sky was clear and the temperature was a mild eight degrees Celsius.

We will have a tethered flight in the Parc de la Baie tonight! The winds are not going in a safe direction, it will still be a great show! — @HotAirBalloonG

However, by Saturday night the weather shifted forcing festival organizers to announce on social media that flights in Parc de la Baie would be tethered due to winds not going "in a safe direction."