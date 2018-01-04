Close to 40 flights have been cancelled at the Ottawa airport, as a major winter storm bears down on the East Coast.

As of 7:45 a.m. Thursday, 19 departing flights were cancelled, with destinations including Halifax, Moncton, New York, Newark and Boston. Twenty arriving flights were also cancelled, leaving passengers stranded in those same locations.

A handful of departing flights to Montreal, Toronto, Philadelphia and Varadero were delayed.

Airports across Canada's East Coast and the northeastern United States are advising travellers to check with their airline before leaving for the airport and to give themselves plenty of time to get there.

More than 90 per cent of Thursday's flights at New York's LaGuardia airport were cancelled due to the storm. It's much the same story at Newark's Liberty airport, where more than 70 per cent of flights were cancelled.

Passengers at Ottawa's international airport are facing flight cancellations and delays, due to a winter storm that could bring as much as 45 centimetres of snow to the East Coast. (David Richard/CBC)

Meanwhile, Air Canada, WestJet and Porter Airlines have issued travel advisories to passengers travelling to or from cities in the Maritimes.

Air Canada has said it will waive change fees for customers booked on affected flights, space permitting. WestJet has relaxed change and cancellation rules for passengers travelling to or from selected cities affected by the storm. Porter Airlines will also waive change fees for passengers whose flights were cancelled due to the storm.

Weather bomb hits East Coast

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for all of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island as well as parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Maritimers are being warned to prepare for long power outages as the so-called weather bomb heads their way, bringing a messy mix of rain, ice pellets, strong winds and a whole lot of snow.

The storm could dump as much as 30 to 45 centimetres of snow across the East Coast.