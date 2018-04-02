Environment Canada warns of freezing rain Tuesday

Spring seems far away, once again, this Easter Monday as the morning starts off with a low of -6 C and Environment Canada warns of freezing rain for Tuesday.

With the wind chill, today, it feels more like -10 C but temperatures will warm up, later in the day, with a high of 4 C.

Typically, the average high during this time of year is 7 C. Today, you can look for clouds, breaks of sun and even a stray flurry.

A special weather statement by Environment Canada warns of freezing rain and snow in Ottawa Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning.

The statement says it will likely start off as light rain or snow but may transition to freezing rain into the evening, which may persist for several hours.